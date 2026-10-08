IAF showed speed, destruction power during Operation Sindoor: Air chief

During India’s four-day conflict with Pakistan last year, the world witnessed the speed with which the Indian Air Force (IAF) moved into combat mode, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said at Hindan Air Base, on the outskirts of Delhi, on Thursday.

“We all saw, first-hand, the destruction power, as well as the effective air defence operations” of the IAF, Singh said while addressing an event marking the 94th anniversary of the organisation’s founding.

Operational capability is backed by professional training, he said, adding: “We train like we fight.”

From its beginnings in the British era in 1932 with four Wapiti aircraft, the IAF has evolved into an “exceptionally capable, network-centric, and multidomain force”.