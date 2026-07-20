India advises citizens to postpone travel to Iran amid rising instability

India on Sunday advised its nationals to postpone travel to Iran until the security situation improves and urged those already in the country to consider leaving through available commercial flights amid rising instability and conflict.

In a revised travel advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran underlined that the "recent days have seen an increase in levels of instability and conflict in Iran", necessitating heightened caution for Indian nationals.

"Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose should postpone travel for the time being, until the security environment improves," the mission said.

It advised Indians already in Iran to consider temporarily exiting the country using available flight options.

Those choosing to remain in Iran have been asked to exercise the "highest possible level of caution", the embassy said. "They should carefully monitor the news to maintain full situational awareness, and should avoid locations seeing higher levels of military activity such as those along the southern coast of the country," it said. The embassy also urged Indian nationals to comply with instructions issued by local authorities. It asked all Indians in Iran who have not yet registered with the embassy to do so immediately and to regularly monitor the mission's website and social media handles for further updates. The advisory comes amid renewed security concerns in Iran following an increase in regional tensions and military activity.