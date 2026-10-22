India advises nationals in France to stay alert amid protests, curfews

India has advised its nationals living in France and those travelling to the country to remain vigilant and exercise caution amid continuing unrest, violent clashes and localised curfews in parts of the European nation.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Embassy of India in France urged Indian nationals to avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

"In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution," it said.

The advisory comes as France grapples with widespread protests and riots, triggered by student demonstrations over high school conditions and expanding into mass anti-government anger over inflation and living costs. The unrest has been marked by incidents of looting, arson and clashes between demonstrators and police.

The Indian mission asked nationals to stay informed through local news reports and official updates on the French government's website, gouvernement.fr. They are also advised to check public transport updates on the website of RATP, the state-owned public transport operator serving the Paris region. In case of an emergency, Indian nationals can contact the Embassy of India in Paris or the Consulate General of India in Marseille, the advisory said. The protests, which began in late September over underfunded and overcrowded schools, have since swelled into massive nationwide marches over inflation, the cost of living and concerns over public services. Violence erupted on the sidelines of demonstrations on October 17, prompting authorities to impose localised curfews in parts of Paris and other cities, including Lille, Lyon and Nice. Marseille also imposed restrictions on gatherings and demonstrations.