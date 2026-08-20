India and Singapore ink pacts to strengthen ties in key sectors

India and Singapore on Thursday signed agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation in telecommunications and broadcasting as well as maritime heritage and food safety, the Finance Ministry said.

Both countries signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) and exchanged a Letter of Intent (LoI) in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and MoS for Electronics & IT Jitin Prasada during the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

The agreements cover cooperation in the areas of maritime heritage, food safety, and telecommunications and broadcasting regulations.

"These agreements will further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest," the Finance Ministry said in a post on X.