India announces extension of $500 million line of credit for Guyana

India has announced an extension of a $500 million line of credit for roads, health and defence projects in Guyana as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in Antigua and Barbuda.

Jaishankar, who arrived in St. John's on Tuesday, met President Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Wednesday.

"Delighted to meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana. @presidentaligy. Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM @narendramodi's visit in 2024," Jaishankar posted on social media on Wednesday.

"Announced extension of $500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects," Jaishankar said.