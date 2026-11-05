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India announces extension of $500 million line of credit for Guyana

Jaishankar, who arrived in St. John's on Tuesday, met President Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Wednesday

Jaishankar, Irfaan Ali
The two countries also signed agreements on the supply and installation of Micro and Small Enterprises manufacturing projects | Image: X@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India St. John's
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 9:58 AM IST
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India has announced an extension of a $500 million line of credit for roads, health and defence projects in Guyana as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in Antigua and Barbuda.

Jaishankar, who arrived in St. John's on Tuesday, met President Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Wednesday.

"Delighted to meet with President Dr Irfaan Ali of Guyana. @presidentaligy. Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM @narendramodi's visit in 2024," Jaishankar posted on social media on Wednesday.

"Announced extension of $500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects," Jaishankar said.

The two countries also signed agreements on the supply and installation of Micro and Small Enterprises manufacturing projects.

"Signed agreements on supply & installation of MSEs manufacturing projects, grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects, and cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure & functioning of a UPI-like System in Guyana," Jaishankar said.

Earlier, Jaishankar attended a Commonwealth heads of government and business leaders' breakfast meeting where he urged Commonwealth partners to "de-risk and diversify.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :guyanaS JaishankarExternal Affairs MinistryMinistry of External Affairs

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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 9:58 AM IST

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