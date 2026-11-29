The MEA, however, declined to disclose the number of extradition requests India had sent to other countries and those it had received, citing potential implications for investigations and law enforcement. In its RTI response, the ministry said the information could not be disclosed under Sections 8(1)(f) and 8(1)(h) of the Right to Information Act, 2005. The provisions cover information received in confidence from foreign governments and information whose disclosure could impede investigations, the apprehension of offenders or their prosecution.