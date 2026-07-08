India calls for inclusive, responsible AI governance at UN Global Dialogue

Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Tuesday called for responsible, secure and inclusive global governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while addressing the United Nations Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "India firmly believes that responsible AI governance must rest on strong foundational principles: preserving human oversight, upholding human rights, and preventing its misuse."

He said these principles, reflected in the recent India AI Impact Summit, are essential to ensuring that AI systems operate across borders in an ethical, secure and beneficial manner.

Highlighting India's approach to AI, Singh said, "Our National Strategy for AI and National AI Governance Guidelines embody the philosophy of 'AI for All'--inclusive growth for everyone without stifling innovation."

He, however, stressed that developing countries need greater support to participate meaningfully in shaping global AI rules. "For the Global South to participate meaningfully in AI governance, we must first close the glaring capacity gaps that exist today," he said. Emphasising the importance of multilateral cooperation, the Minister said the United Nations is the appropriate platform for forging consensus on AI governance. "Machines do not quarrel over borders, ideology, or pride; humans do. AI governance structure must reflect unity of purpose, and our divisions should not allow technology to outrun diplomacy," Singh said. Calling the Global Dialogue a defining moment, he said, "This Global Dialogue is not merely a forum; it is a deciding forum. Let this be the moment for us to choose consensus over conflict, before the choice is no longer ours to make."

He said the decisions taken by governments, international organisations and the private sector in the coming years would determine whether AI becomes "an enabler of equitable progress or a multiplier of existing inequalities." Reaffirming India's commitment, Singh said, "India remains committed to shaping an AI future that is safe, secure, trustworthy, and inclusive." According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh led the Indian delegation to Geneva on July 6-7 to participate in the inaugural UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance. The Global Dialogue on AI Governance is a universal, multi-stakeholder United Nations forum established under UN General Assembly Resolution 79/325 following the adoption of the Global Digital Compact as part of the Pact of the Future in September 2024.