India calls for stronger protection of UN peacekeepers amid rising threats

India has called for holding perpetrators of attacks against UN peacekeepers accountable, underlining that Blue Helmets face asymmetric and technologically enabled threats.

India is among the largest troop-contributing countries to UN peacekeeping, having deployed more than 3,00,000 troops across 50 missions to date.

"India upholds the safety and security of peacekeepers as one of the most important aspects of peacekeeping," Military Advisor at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Colonel Tarunendra Pratap Singh, said here Thursday.

"Personnel today face asymmetric and technologically-enabled threats, and those who attack peacekeepers must be held accountable," Colonel Singh said while addressing the annual debate on comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects.

He said India's continued leadership on UN Security Council resolution 2589 on accountability of crimes against peacekeepers, adopted under Delhi's presidency of the 15-nation body in August 2021, reflects the same conviction. He further said that because India regards peacekeeping as "irreplaceable" to the UN's core purpose, New Delhi has identified it as a priority for its candidacy for the Security Council term 2028-29 as a non-permanent member. "We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to UN peacekeeping and to a peacekeeping architecture that is better resourced, better protected, and more representative of the world itself," Singh said. He also paid homage to the 184 Indian peacekeepers who have made the supreme sacrifice in their duty as Blue Helmets.

"India's commitment to this indispensable cause is not just philosophical; it is foundational, rooted in seven decades of operational engagement, and is shaped by the sweat and blood of our peacekeepers," he said. Singh told the debate that peace operations are most likely to succeed when they are accompanied by a broader political process, with a clearly envisaged political outcome and commensurate resources for peacekeepers. "We should ensure capability enhancement and commensurate resources at the point of authorisation. This will avoid us the embarrassment of asking our peacekeepers to do more with less," he said. India also emphasised the need for troop and police contributing countries to have a "structured voice" in shaping the mandates that they implement. "Institutionalising troop and police contributing country consultations before mandates are adopted or reviewed is necessary," Singh said.