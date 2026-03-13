Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Chile agree to boost ties in trade, investment, mineral exploration

India, Chile agree to boost ties in trade, investment, mineral exploration

MEA MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Chile from March 10-12, and represented the Government of India at the inauguration ceremony of new President of Chile, Jose Antonio Kast Rist

During the visit, Singh held a bilateral meeting with President Kast, and also interacted with outgoing president, Gabriel Boric Font | Image: X@KVSinghMPGonda
India and Chile have agreed to boost cooperation in trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, science and technology and other sectors.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh visited Chile from March 10-12, and represented the Government of India at the inauguration ceremony of new President of Chile, Jose Antonio Kast Rist, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

During the visit, Singh held a bilateral meeting with President Kast, and also interacted with outgoing president, Gabriel Boric Font.

"During these meetings, the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in key areas including trade, investment, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, science and technology, mining and mineral exploration, education, space, agriculture and people to people exchanges," the MEA said in a statement.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction at the progress in the ongoing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, it said.

They also agreed to diversify bilateral ties in new and emerging areas of contemporary relevance such as digital public infrastructure, innovation and green energy.

Singh conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to President Kast on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India's commitment to a robust partnership with Chile, focused on trade, technology, mining, development cooperation and people to people ties, the MEA said.

"The visit further strengthened our longstanding relations and reaffirmed our commitment to advancing cooperation," it said. 

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

