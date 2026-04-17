India, China hold SCO bilateral consultations in Delhi, says MEA

India and China held bilateral consultations under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on April 16-17, during which the two sides exchanged views on implementing the SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

India's SCO national coordinator Alok A Dimri and China's national coordinator Ambassador Yan Wenbin led the delegations, the MEA said in a statement.

"Republic of India and People's Republic of China held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) bilateral consultations in New Delhi on 16-17 April," it said.

The two sides "exchanged views on implementation of SCO leaders' decisions, and the future-course of the organisation", it added.