India, China to hold trans-border rivers mechanism meeting in September

India and China agreed on eight outcomes during talks on the boundary question between their Special Representatives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. These included a decision to hold the next meeting of their mechanism on trans-border rivers in September.

At the last meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs in New Delhi on August 6, India sought hydrological data on the Yarlung Tsangpo-Brahmaputra river system and technical details of the mega-dam China is constructing on the river.

India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the respective Special Representatives for the boundary talks, met in Beijing on Tuesday.

The two decided that the next meeting of their Expert-Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers would be held in September. They agreed to maintain communication on issues including hydrological data sharing and the renewal of relevant agreements, the MEA said. At the WMCC’s August 6 meeting, the Indian side stressed the need to convene the next meeting of the trans-border rivers mechanism at an early date and emphasised the importance of sharing technical details of upstream projects. India has flagged that the Chinese side has not shared adequate hydrological data for the Yarlung Tsangpo River in recent years. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the MEA said Doval and Wang “had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the India-China boundary question”. It said the two “reached eight points of outcomes and consensus”.

The outcomes were incremental and included bolstering existing border-management mechanisms. On the boundary question, Doval and Wang reached a consensus that, as their “first task”, the two groups under the WMCC needed to agree on their respective terms of reference for advancing discussions on an “early and substantial harvest of boundary delimitation and border management”. The two groups under the WMCC are the Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and the Working Group on Border Management. The eight outcomes included improvements to the existing border-management measures. The two sides agreed to establish two additional meeting points for meetings of senior military commanders. They also agreed to establish two additional channels of military hotlines in the Eastern and Middle Sectors. The Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary spans India’s Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and the China-administered Tibet Autonomous Region on the Chinese side.