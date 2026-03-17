'Barbaric' attack: India slams Pakistan over Kabul hospital strike

India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan over an airstrike that hit a hospital in Kabul, calling it a “barbaric” attack that killed hundreds of civilians and posed a serious threat to regional stability.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation,” the statement said.

The ministry said the attack is also a "blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty" and a "direct threat" to regional peace and stability.

"That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients," the statement read. The reaction came after Afghan authorities said the Monday night strikes hit the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing over 400 people and injuring 250 others. ALSO READ: Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: What's behind the latest escalation? According to Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, the attack had “destroyed large sections of the hospital”.