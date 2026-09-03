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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath unveils 10-year defence diplomacy roadmap for global partnerships

Rajnath unveils 10-year defence diplomacy roadmap for global partnerships

The strategy focuses on deeper security partnerships, joint military exercises, promotion of Indian defence platforms and a stronger maritime role in the Indian Ocean region

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the annual performance review of 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) during a meeting, at DPSU Bhawan (Photo:PTI)
Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 2:21 PM IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a document on India’s defence diplomacy for the coming decade in New Delhi on Thursday.
 
In a media statement, the Ministry of Defence described it as an outline of “India’s strategic roadmap” and a vision for global defence partnerships.
 
“The document marks a shift in India’s strategic engagement, aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth,” the statement said.
 
The broad outlines include deepening strategic partnerships through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation; building capacity by enhancing joint military exercises, training programmes and sharing best practices with “friendly” countries; promoting domestically made defence platforms to establish India “as a reliable global defence-manufacturing hub”; and strengthening the country’s maritime role as “a net security provider and first responder” in the Indian Ocean region.
 
Calling defence diplomacy “a core pillar of India’s foreign policy”, the statement said the document provides “a clear, actionable vision” for the next 10 years to ensure India remains “an anchor of peace, stability, and rule-based order in an evolving global landscape”.
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Topics :Rajnath SinghDefencedefence sectorIndian Ocean

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 2:20 PM IST

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