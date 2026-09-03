Rajnath unveils 10-year defence diplomacy roadmap for global partnerships

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a document on India’s defence diplomacy for the coming decade in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a media statement, the Ministry of Defence described it as an outline of “India’s strategic roadmap” and a vision for global defence partnerships.

“The document marks a shift in India’s strategic engagement, aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth,” the statement said.

The broad outlines include deepening strategic partnerships through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation; building capacity by enhancing joint military exercises, training programmes and sharing best practices with “friendly” countries; promoting domestically made defence platforms to establish India “as a reliable global defence-manufacturing hub”; and strengthening the country’s maritime role as “a net security provider and first responder” in the Indian Ocean region.