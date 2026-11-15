India, Egypt look to strengthen trade, investment ties: Piyush Goyal

India is looking to expand trade and investment opportunities in Egypt, widen market access for its goods and services, and encourage imports of Egyptian products and capital inflows into India to foster mutually beneficial economic cooperation, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Addressing a community event organised by the Indian Community Association in Egypt (ICAE) here, he said the bilateral trade between the countries stood at about $6.5 billion.

But for the size of the two economies, "I believe it's just a beginning; it cannot be our destination; the sky's the limit", he said here late last evening.

India's exports to Egypt during 2025-26 amounted to $3.87 billion, and imports stood at $2.60 billion.

India's major exports to Egypt include meat and poultry products, petroleum products, organic chemicals, cotton and machinery, and its major imports include crude petroleum, fertilisers, cotton and mineral products. "We are looking at investment opportunities in Egypt; we are looking at marketing our goods and services...we are looking at Egyptian products coming to India and investments coming to India in areas of Egypt's strength, because ultimately trade has to be two-way. It has to be a win-win between the two nations," Goyal said, adding that the two countries need to aim for high trade numbers. Goyal is here on a two-day visit. He is leading a 132-member business delegation. During his visit, he will meet business leaders and Egyptian leaders to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments.

India has received only $11.5 million in foreign direct investment from Egypt between April 2000 and June 2026. He also said that India has made trade the centre point of its economic agenda. "We are opening the doors for greater competition with the world, opening the doors of markets across the world for preferential access for Indian goods and services, particularly with our friendly countries. Towards that end, we have expanded our free trade agreements to many more developed nations," he added. In the last five years, India implemented trade pacts with Mauritius, Australia, UAE, Oman, the EFTA bloc, New Zealand and the UK. A trade agreement with the EU will be signed next month.