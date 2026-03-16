India evacuates over 550 nationals from Iran via Armenia: Jaishankar

India has evacuated over 550 of its nationals from Iran through Armenia, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanking Yerevan on Monday for facilitating the land-border transit.

New Delhi has been urging Indian nationals stuck in Iran to cross over to Armenia for subsequent travel to India in view of the escalating conflict in West Asia.

"Thank the Government and the people of Armenia for facilitating the safe evacuation of over 550 Indian nationals from Iran so far," Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Brussels, said.

"Appreciate their support in these challenging times," he said on social media.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last week that around 9,000 Indians were staying in Iran, and the government of India is assisting those who want to travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia for their subsequent return to India.