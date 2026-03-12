India examining requests from neighbours for energy supplies: MEA

India, a major exporter of refined petroleum products to its neighbouring countries, has received requests from several of its neighbours, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, for the supply of oil, which it is currently examining.

At the weekly media briefing of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), its spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has received a request from the Bangladesh government for the supply of diesel, and this request is currently under consideration. He said “while diesel exports to Bangladesh have largely continued since 2017, India's refining capacity, our own requirements, and diesel availability will be factored in while taking decisions.”

The spokesperson said that given India’s people-centric and development-oriented approach to relations with Bangladesh, “we have been supplying diesel from Numaligarh Refinery since 2007 through various modes which include waterways, rail, and later through the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.” A sale-purchase agreement was signed in October 2017 between Numaligarh Refinery and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation for supply of high-speed diesel on mutually agreed terms. Jaiswal said that India has also received requests from several other countries, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and these are being examined taking into account India’s own energy requirements and availability of these petroleum products before taking any decision.

On Iran, the MEA spokesperson said that India has co-sponsored the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-led resolution at the UN Security Council. He said 135 countries have co-sponsored the particular resolution, and it reflects several of India’s positions on the issue. “We have a large diaspora in the GCC countries and their well-being and welfare is of utmost importance. The Gulf is also very important for our energy security needs,” he said. To questions about US-Israeli attacks on Iran, including on a school, the MEA spokesperson said, “We regret the precious lives lost and express our grief in that regard.” He added that India has issued several statements on the ongoing conflict and “have underlined the need for prioritising the safety of all civilians.”

To questions about the government receiving flak for allegedly delayed expressing its condolence for the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Jaiswal said that India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy on behalf of the government of India on March 5, “which was the first day of the opening of the book.” “It would do well for commentators to first update themselves on important matters before they choose to speak in public. Such ill-informed comments are best avoided,” he said. The MEA spokesperson said there are currently 9,000 Indians in Iran, mostly students, as well as seafarers, some business persons, professionals and pilgrims. After MEA’s advisories, including on January 14 and February 23, several Indian nationals, mostly students, returned home and India’s mission in Tehran has shifted several Indian nationals, including students and pilgrims who were based in Tehran, to other safer locations and cities in the country.