India faces challenge of bridging Brics rift over West Asia conflict

By Dan Strumpf and Sudhi Ranjan Sen

India faces the challenge of bridging deep divisions within the Brics bloc gathering in New Delhi this week, as members remain split over the West Asia conflict.

New Delhi is hosting the two-day Brics foreign ministers’ meeting, which kicks off Thursday, with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar chairing the gathering. The bloc has been at odds over how to respond to the war in Iran, following US and Israeli strikes launched more than two months ago, with divisions deepening as members appear to be aligned on opposing sides.

In remarks on Thursday, Jaishankar urged the group to work towards a more stable and inclusive international order. “The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation,” he said.

Iran has been pressing the group to condemn the military campaign by US and Israel, and has sought India’s backing in doing so, Bloomberg reported earlier. The United Arab Emirates, which joined the group in 2024, is unlikely to agree. Iran, also a Brics member since 2024, has responded to the US attacks by launching strikes at the UAE and Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said one member country was pushing the group to condemn Iran, holding up a consensus on the conflict, according to India’s PTI news agency. He did not name the country.