India, France advance Rafale talks with focus on local manufacturing: Misri

Talks between India and France on the Rafale fighter jet programme have advanced, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Sunday, while underlining New Delhi's push for greater local content and local manufacturing in defence cooperation.

Briefing reporters after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, Misri said the Rafale programme figured in the discussions between the two leaders.

He said the Modi-Macron talks covered the entire range of bilateral relations, including civil nuclear energy, defence, security, space, trade and investment, technology, innovation, education, mobility and people-to-people ties.

In response to a question on the Rafale programme, Misri said, "Talks between the two countries have advanced." He further said Prime Minister Modi has been pushing for taking forward the "Make in India" initiative as well as a framework of "co-development, co-design, co-production" in defence projects.