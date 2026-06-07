India, Indonesia ministers hold talks ahead of PM's Jakarta visit

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Jakarta next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono on Sunday in New Delhi, where the two explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in defence, maritime trade, investments, pharmaceuticals and food security.

Along with Indonesia, the PM is also scheduled to visit New Zealand, with which New Delhi concluded a bilateral free trade agreement in April, and Australia.

Indonesia has emerged as India's second-largest trading partner in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region. India and Indonesia are also in talks on a BrahMos cruise missile deal. India-Indonesia bilateral trade increased from $4.3 billion in 2005-06 to $38.84 billion in 2022-23 and stood at $28.15 billion in 2024-25. However, India has a large trade deficit with Indonesia, which New Delhi hopes to address through the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) by tackling trade imbalances and improving market access.