'Premature to say anything': MEA on Iran allowing ships via Hormuz

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was premature to comment on reports that Iran may allow Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the two countries have discussed maritime safety and energy security.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart have had three conversations in recent days. In the last conversation, they discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature to say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.

ALSO READ: Iran clears Indian-flagged tankers to transit Strait of Hormuz: Sources The statement came hours after reports emerged that Iran agreed to allow oil tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait following diplomatic discussions between New Delhi and Tehran. The waterway, which plays a critical role in global oil and gas trade, has come under the spotlight amid widening conflict in West Asia.