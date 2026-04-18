India joins the France, UK-led summit on securing Strait of Hormuz shipping

India Friday joined a summit of dozens of countries that was hosted by France and the UK to deliberate securing the Strait of Hormuz for unimpeded shipping.

New Delhi attended the summit as an observer. It is learnt that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India. Misri had participated in a similar meeting through virtual mode that was organised by the UK on April 2.

Hours before the summit began, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has been invited to participate in it.

The summit was held at the Elysee Palace in Paris and chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.