Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India likely to hand over Chabahar port reins to Iranian entity

India likely to hand over Chabahar port reins to Iranian entity

India plans to divest its stake in Chabahar Port ahead of US sanctions expiry, balancing strategic interests with geopolitical and legal risks

Chabahar Port, Iran
premium
Chabahar Port located in southeastern Iran (Image by Amohammadid on Wikimedia)
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 12:18 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Days ahead of the expiry of an extended US sanctions waiver on India’s operations at Chabahar Port, India is moving to divest its stake in the strategic port to an Iranian entity, according to people aware of the developments. 
The government has worked out a proposal to disinvest the stake of India Ports Global (IPGL) in India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) to an Iranian entity, said an official in the know. 
India’s activities at the Iranian port remain sanctions-free until Sunday, and it has been eyeing an arrangement where a local entity would take over operations until the US sanctions remain in effect, with a guarantee that it would be transferred to India again once those sanctions are lifted.
 
Queries sent to the Ministries of External Affairs, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways remained unanswered until the time of going to press. 
Amid the West Asia war, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been engaging with all stakeholders over the situation. India’s Chabahar operations were given an exemption from the US sanctions on Iran in November 2018. 
In February 2025, the US administration had mandated the Secretary of State to modify or rescind sanctions waivers, particularly those that provide Iran any degree of economic or financial relief, including those related to Iran’s Chabahar port project. On September 29 last year, the US state department revoked the 2018 waiver. 
“Following India’s representation, the US Department of the Treasury on 28th October, 2025, issued a Letter stating that activities at the Chabahar Port will not be exposed to U.S. sanctions till 26 April 2026,” the external affairs ministry told Parliament this February. 
India has invested nearly $120 million in the Chabahar project in equipment procurement at the port, which was instrumental in providing humanitarian and other types of emergency assistance to Afghanistan, the ministry said. 
In 2024, India had signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to operate the terminal at the port after several rounds of negotiations. 
India considers its presence in the port strategically important, given its close proximity to Pakistan and Chinese investments in Pakistan’s Gwadar Port. 
It is a critical gateway for the proposed International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) — a multi-modal route between India, Central Asia and Russia, reducing transit time for trade between the three regions. 
Last year, the government had assessed the spillover effects of being invested in Chabahar – should the sanctions exemption not remain in place, and legal experts had opined that the companies involved could be affected. If they are also exposed to sanctions, it could hinder India’s plans to become a global ports player. 
The operator of the India-financed Chabahar terminal, IPGL, is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Sagarmala Development Corporation (SDCL) – now rechristened as Sagarmala Finance Corporation. The company is India’s first maritime non-banking finance corporation. IPGL is also a part of the Bharat Global Ports consortium, which was launched by shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal in February 2025 to bid for foreign port projects. IPGL also operates the Sittwe Port in Myanmar. 
If the stake transfer is effected to a local entity, those risks will dissipate.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Inappropriate, in poor taste': MEA on Trump's 'hell-hole' post for India

India welcomes Japan scrapping its lethal weapons exports policy

Navy chief stresses operational synergy to address Indo-Pacific challenges

Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: Jaishankar

India, Egypt reaffirm bilateral defence ties at 11th JDC meeting in Cairo

Topics :DivestmentIranChabahar portWest AsiaUS sanctions

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story