India likely to hand over Chabahar port reins to Iranian entity

Days ahead of the expiry of an extended US sanctions waiver on India’s operations at Chabahar Port, India is moving to divest its stake in the strategic port to an Iranian entity, according to people aware of the developments.

The government has worked out a proposal to disinvest the stake of India Ports Global (IPGL) in India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) to an Iranian entity, said an official in the know.

India’s activities at the Iranian port remain sanctions-free until Sunday, and it has been eyeing an arrangement where a local entity would take over operations until the US sanctions remain in effect, with a guarantee that it would be transferred to India again once those sanctions are lifted.

In February 2025, the US administration had mandated the Secretary of State to modify or rescind sanctions waivers, particularly those that provide Iran any degree of economic or financial relief, including those related to Iran’s Chabahar port project. On September 29 last year, the US state department revoked the 2018 waiver.

Amid the West Asia war, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been engaging with all stakeholders over the situation. India’s Chabahar operations were given an exemption from the US sanctions on Iran in November 2018.

Queries sent to the Ministries of External Affairs, and Ports, Shipping and Waterways remained unanswered until the time of going to press.

India considers its presence in the port strategically important, given its close proximity to Pakistan and Chinese investments in Pakistan’s Gwadar Port.

In 2024, India had signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to operate the terminal at the port after several rounds of negotiations.

India has invested nearly $120 million in the Chabahar project in equipment procurement at the port, which was instrumental in providing humanitarian and other types of emergency assistance to Afghanistan, the ministry said.

“Following India’s representation, the US Department of the Treasury on 28th October, 2025, issued a Letter stating that activities at the Chabahar Port will not be exposed to U.S. sanctions till 26 April 2026,” the external affairs ministry told Parliament this February.

It is a critical gateway for the proposed International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) — a multi-modal route between India, Central Asia and Russia, reducing transit time for trade between the three regions.

Last year, the government had assessed the spillover effects of being invested in Chabahar – should the sanctions exemption not remain in place, and legal experts had opined that the companies involved could be affected. If they are also exposed to sanctions, it could hinder India’s plans to become a global ports player.