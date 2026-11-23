India and Nepal on Monday announced 21 outcomes across diverse sets of sectors, especially to improve energy and connectivity links, after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart, Balendra Shah, in New Delhi.

The outcomes included New Delhi announcing a ₹15,000 crore economic package, its largest ever for its northern neighbour, and projects and scholarships aimed at the youth in Nepal.

The pacts inked and the commitments from India reflected New Delhi’s intent to reset ties with Nepal and its willingness to accommodate the concerns of its government, run by the Rashtriya Swatantra Party, which came to power after the youth movement last year.

The two sides announced a vision document, their first such, envisaging a review of bilateral agreements, such as the 1950 India-Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty, and putting in place a mechanism to address the boundary question. The two neighbours junked the decade-old Eminent Persons’ Group report on the matter, with officials terming it “a thing of the past” and “irrelevant”. The two sides also agreed to review the enabling frameworks and agreements for trade and investment between the two countries, open up transit connectivity and air routes, and establish cross-border special economic zones and parks for export-oriented manufacturing near the India-Nepal border.

Apart from delegation-level talks, Modi and Shah held a one-to-one discussion at Hyderabad House. When asked whether the they discussed the “Gen Z” protests in Nepal last year, and in India in July, officials said they were unaware of the topic having come up, and neither were they at liberty to comment on that. In his remarks at a joint press briefing after their talks, with Shah by his side, Modi referred to the landslide victory of the Nepal Prime Minister’s party in the elections earlier this year. “The historic mandate entrusted to him by the people of Nepal this year reflects the aspirations and hopes of the country’s younger generation.”

He said when Shah addressed the United Nations as the world’s youngest Prime Minister, “we had a clear glimpse of his vision and foresight”. “Nepal’s younger generation is brimming with talent, energy and great aspirations. India wishes to be a committed partner in helping them realise their dreams.” Modi said India would establish a Start-up Incubator, an Innovation Hub, and an offshore campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (Kanpur) in Nepal. He also announced expanding scholarship opportunities for students from Nepal and would step up cooperation in developing sports infrastructure and training players, particularly in cricket, in Nepal. The two leaders directed their respective foreign secretaries to work on the outstanding boundary issue.

The vision document, titled “Viksit Bharat and Samunnat Nepal: Re-imagining the Partnership”, aims to bring fresh momentum to economic engagement, energy, water resources, climate resilience, connectivity, technology, and health, among other sectors. Modi described it as a “blueprint” for future ties between the two countries. Shah described India as a “dependable and trusted neighbour” that has “consistently stood as a first responder in times of natural disasters and difficult hours”. The ₹15,000 crore development assistance will comprise a ₹3,500 crore grant for post-earthquake reconstruction to repair the hydropower projects damaged in the glacial floods that hit Nepal on August 26. A line of credit of ₹11,500 crore will be for energy projects, such installing transmission lines for Nepal to send power to India.

The two countries had earlier set the target of India importing 10,000 megawatts (Mw) from Nepal by 2030. Now it imports 1,200 Mw. The two PMs flagged off the inaugural Sarayu-Kamala Express rail service between Ayodhya and Janakpur, Nepal, and agreed to explore similar connections to develop Buddhist and Shiv-Shakti religious-tourism circuits. India announced a connectivity avenue for Nepal’s transit trade through Kandla Port in Gujarat and also access to Odisha’s Paradip Port once the requisite infrastructure was in place. Modi and Shah virtually laid the foundation stone for an integrated checkpost (ICP) in Banbasa (a border town in Uttarakhand) and welcomed the progress in constructing ICPs at three other places.

Three ICPs are operational between the two countries. A new cross-border motorable bridge between Dharchula, India, and the Nepalese side of Darchula was inaugurated virtually by the leaders. Bilateral ties came under some strain in May following Shah’s remarks seeking the involvement of China and the United Kingdom to address the long-standing border dispute. Days later, New Delhi categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve its boundary row with Nepal, saying the two countries have an established bilateral mechanism to deal with all aspects of the border issue. Nepal and India have an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, which, India has consistently maintained, are part of Uttarakhand.

In an expansion of cross-border petroleum infrastructure between India and Nepal, the leaders dedicated to the people of Nepal Phase II of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj pipeline. The two leaders also virtually laid the foundation stone for the development of a petroleum terminal in Jhapa, Nepal. Both sides agreed to explore cooperation in the construction of gas pipelines between India and Nepal. The two leaders virtually laid the foundation stone for the 669-Mw Lower Arun Hydro-Electric Project. On the issue of climate change, Shah said: “The pristine rivers that flow from the Himalayas into the Ganga remind us of our future and destiny, underscoring the imperative to address the challenges of climate change through collective action.” The Indian side said it was awaiting the details of the proposal for the proposed Himalayan Climate Resilience Mechanism, which Shah had announced at the United Nations General Assembly.