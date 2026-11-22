Grants alone may not be enough to establish production lines, said Commodore S K Singh, officer in charge of the Indian Navy’s Technology Development Acceleration Cell, which identifies capability gaps and works with startups to address them.

Under the Defence Acquisition Procedure, startups working with iDEX and the Technology Development Fund, with cumulative contract values of up to ₹250 crore, can access incentives including using intellectual property as collateral, advances of up to 15 per cent of the base contract value, and payments covering 100 per cent of raw material costs against invoices or committed purchases. They may also receive exemptions from liquidated damages.