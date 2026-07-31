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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Pak "screamed and yelled": Trump in latest claim of stopping war

India, Pak "screamed and yelled": Trump in latest claim of stopping war

Trump reiterated his claim to have stopped eight wars during his presidency and asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to make a deal to end the war with Ukraine

Donald Trump,Trump
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at Wheeler High School, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Marietta, Ga.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
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India and Pakistan were "very angry, and screamed and yelled" when the US threatened tariffs if they did not end their war, President Donald Trump claimed on Friday, referring to Operation Sindoor last year.

In an interaction with the media at Camp David near here, Trump said 11 planes were shot down during the raging war between India and Pakistan, a claim disputed by New Delhi.

Trump reiterated his claim to have stopped eight wars during his presidency and asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to make a deal to end the war with Ukraine.

"We ended the India-Pakistan (war). 11 planes were shot down. That was raging. That was good. I used tariffs. I said, 'If you're going to go to war, 250 per cent tariff.' Each of them," Trump said at a media interaction after a televised meeting with his cabinet colleagues.

"And they (India and Pakistan) screamed and yelled and were very angry. They were both angry about it. A day later they called and they said, 'We will not go to war'," Trump said.

The US President said Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he saved 50 million lives by stopping the war between the two nuclear powers.

India has maintained that the ceasefire understanding during Operation Sindoor came after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart. New Delhi has also consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India had carried out Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year to destroy the terror bases in PoK used to plan the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The operation was paused on May 10 following a request from Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpPakistan India

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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