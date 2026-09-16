India, Pakistan naval ships collide in Arabian Sea; Delhi lodges protest

A Pakistan Navy ship collided with an Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday evening, sources in the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

The sources said the Pakistan Navy ship had “closed in” on the Indian warship “at high speed, manoeuvring in an unprofessional and unsafe manner. This led to a collision” at sea.

Although details of the naval vessels were awaited by Wednesday afternoon, the sources said no damage had been reported.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) separately confirmed that the incident occurred in international waters and said no major damage had resulted.

Earlier on Wednesday, India summoned Saad Ahmad Warraich, charge d’affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, to lodge a strong protest over the incident. The MEA said the “unacceptable and unprofessional conduct of Pakistani naval units at sea” had led to a collision with a unit of the Indian Navy. While the incident did not cause any major damage, India said the conduct of the Pakistani naval ship was in direct contravention of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991. India asked the Pakistani charge d’affaires to convey to the relevant authorities the need for military units to exercise due care and respect the provisions of bilateral agreements to prevent a repeat of such incidents.