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India-Poland strategic partnership should translate into JVs: Donald Tusk

Strategic partnership between the two countries should translate into joint ventures (JVs), the visiting leader said

Donald Tusk, Tusk, Poland PM
Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk | Photo: X@donaldtusk
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 1:54 PM IST
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India and Poland should move beyond traditional trade and deepen cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and aerospace, Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

Strategic partnership between the two countries should translate into joint ventures (JVs), the visiting leader said.

"Now it is time to translate these declarations into joint ventures," Tusk said, addressing the India-Poland Business Forum here. He called for greater technological cooperation between the two countries to strengthen their economies and help them access global markets.

PM Tusk highlighted the city's role as a global technology and innovation hub.

"This place (Bengaluru) shows how investing in people, knowledge, and entrepreneurship can change the position of the entire economy," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :PolandPoland India RelationsDonald Tusk

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

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