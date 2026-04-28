India ranks top 5 military spenders as regional tensions reshape budgets

India emerged as the world’s fifth-largest military spender in 2025, with defence expenditure rising to $92.1 billion, according to the latest data released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

An 8.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise comes amid heightened regional tensions between India and Pakistan in May 2025, which saw the use of combat aircraft, drones, and missile systems. The spike in spending was driven by operational and procurement needs during and after the conflict.

“Revised capital outlays for military aircraft systems were 50 per cent higher than originally budgeted,” the report highlighted. “While operations and personnel costs for the Indian Air Force were revised upwards by 18 per cent from the original budget.”

Pakistan’s rising military budget Pakistan, which ranked 31st in the report, also increased its defence expenditure to $11.9 billion in 2025 -- up by 11 per cent – driven by fresh procurement orders for aircraft and missile systems from China following the conflict. Its military spending stood at 2.9 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), reflecting both immediate post-conflict needs and long-term efforts to sustain its military capabilities. Whereas, as a share of GDP, India’s military spending stood slightly below than Pakistan at 2.3 per cent, Global trends World military expenditure stood at a record $2,887 billion in 2025, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth and accounting for 2.5 per cent of global GDP.

The United States remained the largest military spender at $954 billion, accounting for 33 per cent of global spending despite a 7.5 per cent decline, largely due to reduced overseas allocations. China, the second-largest spender, increased its military budget by 7.4 per cent to an estimated $336 billion, continuing an upward trajectory linked to rapid modernisation with about 12 per cent of world spending. Russia, engaged in a prolonged war with Ukraine since 2022, increased its expenditure by 5.9 per cent to about $190 billion, with defence spending reaching 7.5 per cent of its GDP. Together with Germany and India, these countries -- the world’s five biggest military spenders -- accounted for 58 per cent of total global defence spending in 2025.