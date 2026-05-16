India rejects PCA award on J-K projects, Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance

India on Saturday trashed a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague regarding certain hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir which Pakistan had objected to under the framework of the Indus Waters Treaty.

New Delhi, rejecting the award, said its decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in "abeyance" remains in force.

India has been maintaining that the so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) to look into the matter was "illegally constituted".

"The illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has, on May 15, issued what it termed an award concerning maximum pondage supplemental to the award on issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.