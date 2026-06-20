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India rejects Zardari's Kashmir remarks, says he has no locus standi

Jaiswal said Pakistan's "long history of systematically targeting and victimising minorities across various faiths is notorious"

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir
Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 11:50 PM IST
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India on Saturday trashed certain remarks on Kashmir by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and asserted that he has no locus standi to comment on internal matters of the country.

"India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

"These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan's own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary."  Jaiswal said Pakistan's "long history of systematically targeting and victimising minorities across various faiths is notorious."  "Given this reality, the President's remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan's national policies of bigotry and hatred," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India Pakistan relationsAsif Ali ZardariKashmir conflictKashmir issue

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 11:50 PM IST

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