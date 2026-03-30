India, Russia review strategic partnership amid West Asia crisis

India and Russia on Monday explored ways to further expand their already close strategic partnership against the backdrop of the West Asia crisis and its economic fallout.

The escalating conflict in West Asia is learnt to have figured prominently in Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko's meetings in New Delhi including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Good to meet Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko of Russia. Spoke about further advancement of our wide-ranging cooperation. As well as regional and global developments," Jaishankar said on social media.

People familiar with the meeting said the crisis in West Asia figured in the discussion.