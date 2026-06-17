India's annual defence production surges to ₹1.78 trillion in 2025-26

India's annual defence production touched an all-time high of ₹1.78 trillion in the financial year 2025-26, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The milestone represents a 15.6 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year's output of ₹1.54 trillion and a staggering 110 per cent increase since 2020-21 when the figure was ₹84,643 crore, it said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the "remarkable rise" in India's defence production in recent years is the result of the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all other stakeholders.

"This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of the country's expanding defence industrial base," he said.