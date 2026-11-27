India's 'One Grid' model that works for energy supply with neighbouring Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh could also work for South Africa and the countries bordering it, Indian High Commissioner to South Africa Prabhat Kumar suggested.

Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India's National Power Training Institute (NPTI) and the Wits Business School (WBS) at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg on Thursday, Kumar explained that the mutual supply of power between the four countries during and after the monsoon season worked very well for all of them.

"(Landlocked within South Africa) Lesotho is a mountainous area and I understand that some companies are investing in Lesotho in hydropower, and in Botswana there is also a power plant coming up," Kumar said, as he offered to share the Indian model for possible implementation by South Africa with its neighbours such as Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia.

"A study by NPTI and WBS could be useful. We can share what we have done and there is good learning which can be done," Kumar said. The diplomat also said that Indian states bought excess power at very low rates from independent power producers, with rates varying depending on supply and demand. "[South African electricity generator] Eskom is currently sitting with 4 megawatts of excess power and this could also be sold to provinces," Kumar suggested. The NTPI-WBS MoU was the result of the inaugural Matla Urja Conference two years ago, held at the same venue, which brought together energy sector specialists from India and South Africa.

The NPTI said the MoU aims to strengthen global cooperation in education, training, research and capacity building in the energy sector. "The collaboration will explore opportunities in joint training programmes, consultancy, faculty and student exchange, workshops, seminars and research initiatives, renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable business practices," NPTI Principal Director Indu Maheshwari highlighted in her presentation. "I believe this will be a matter of great importance for both our countries for many years to come. Wits Business School brings a deep knowledge of Africa energy plans, and this is what gives us a common ground," Maheshwari said. Highlighting the various training and development programmes of NPTI, Maheshwari said it could do capacity building for the South African utilities as well as assist in just energy transition, programmes on green hydrogen and reskilling of the workforce.

"The signing of this MoU stands as a rock-solid partnership between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of India. By formalising this partnership today, Wits Business School is opening beneficial pathways", said David Phaho, Director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at WBS. "We are partnering with the powerhouse of the Global South with an institution which has been serving a population facing the very same structural realities we face across South Africa and the African continent. Our two nations share comparable developmental trajectories. This partnership allows us to co-create, adapt and scale technical solutions that are truly fit for purpose for our people.