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India's submarine gap widens as Pakistan expands AIP-enabled fleet

The Indian Navy currently operates a fleet of conventional submarines, comprising the Kalvari-class Scorpene submarines, Russian-origin Kilo-class boats and German HDW submarines

INS Aridhaman
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Indian Navys INS Aridhaman, third indigenously built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, ahead of its commissioning ceremony.(Photo: PTI)
Martand Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 6:14 PM IST
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India bolstered its Ship Submersible Ballistic Nuclear (SSBN) arm of its nuclear triad with the induction of the Arihant-class INS Aridhaman last month. These are nuclear-powered submarines armed with ballistic missiles as a second-strike option in the country's nuclear deterrence capability. But the conventional diesel-electric attack submarine fleet presents a far more challenging picture. 
 
The Indian Navy currently operates a fleet of conventional submarines, comprising the Kalvari-class Scorpene submarines, Russian-origin Kilo-class boats and German HDW submarines. Many of these submarines are approaching decommissioning and have raised concerns over India’s underwater combat capability, coupled by delayed acquisition programmes, and increasing Chinese presence in the Indian Ocean region and rapid naval modernisation by Pakistan.
 
According to The Military Balance 2025 report by the UK-based global think tank, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Indian Navy operates around 16 conventional diesel-electric submarines of different classes, whereas Pakistan operates five diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs), including three Khalid-class (Agosta 90B) submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems. 
 
“We certainly don't have sufficient submarines. Whether these are in SSKs, which are diesel-electric submarines, or SSNs, which are conventionally armed but nuclear-propelled submarines, the only area where India currently has adequate numbers is in SSBNs,” Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan (retired), director-general of the New Delhi-based think-tank National Maritime Foundation, said.
 
The concern intensified after Pakistan commissioned its first Chinese-built Hangor-class submarine, PNS Hangor, last month and was spotted in Malaysia enroute to its base. It is based on the Chinese Yuan-class design and is part of an eight-submarine deal between Beijing and Islamabad. 
 
Four submarines are being built in China while the remaining four will be constructed at the Karachi Shipyard under a transfer-of-technology arrangement. Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari described the induction as a “historic milestone” in the country’s naval modernisation.
 
The Hangor-class submarines are expected to be equipped with advanced sensors, modern weapons and AIP technology, giving them significantly greater underwater endurance. 
 
Conventional submarines need to surface or raise a snorkel to take oxygen and run their diesel engines to recharge onboard batteries. The AIP technology reduces this requirement, allowing submarines to remain submerged for much longer durations without frequent recharging, increasing their stealth and endurance by weeks making them harder to detect.
 
This capability makes Pakistan the only country in South Asia currently operating AIP-equipped conventional submarines while India is still working towards integrating the technology into its diesel-electric submarine fleet.
 
Naval experts have argued that the challenge is not simply about comparing submarine numbers with Pakistan or China, since submarines are primarily used for sea denial, intelligence gathering and strategic deterrence rather than direct combat.  
 
However, they warn that India’s existing fleet remains inadequate for its operational requirements across the Arabian Sea and the wider Indo-Pacific.
 
“The shortfalls that have been allowed to develop in India’s submarine arm are still alarming,” said Chauhan, while calling for a faster implementation of long-delayed underwater modernisation plans.
 
The Indian Navy has long sought to address the shortfall through a 30-year submarine construction programme, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security in 1999, to induct 24 submarines in batches of six. 
 
However, delays in procurement, technology transfer and slow implementation have left the Navy under increasing operational strain as older vessels near retirement.
 
India is also pursuing indigenous AIP capability through the Defence Research and Development Organisation, but integration into operational submarines is still underway. The delayed Project-75I programme, under which six next-generation submarines with AIP capability are proposed to be built, is yet to move into full-scale execution.
 
Analysts suggest that while the nuclear-powered submarine programme has gained momentum with the strengthening of its sea-based nuclear deterrent, the conventional diesel-electric submarine or SSK arm continues to remain one of the Navy’s most significant capability gaps.
 

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Topics :Indian NavySubmarinePakistan

First Published: May 17 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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