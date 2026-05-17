India's submarine gap widens as Pakistan expands AIP-enabled fleet

According to The Military Balance 2025 report by the UK-based global think tank, International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Indian Navy operates around 16 conventional diesel-electric submarines of different classes, whereas Pakistan operates five diesel-electric attack submarines (SSKs), including three Khalid-class (Agosta 90B) submarines equipped with air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems.

“We certainly don't have sufficient submarines. Whether these are in SSKs, which are diesel-electric submarines, or SSNs, which are conventionally armed but nuclear-propelled submarines, the only area where India currently has adequate numbers is in SSBNs,” Vice Admiral Pradeep Chauhan (retired), director-general of the New Delhi-based think-tank National Maritime Foundation, said.