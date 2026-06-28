India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes to deepen maritime, defence ties

India and Seychelles on Sunday announced 19 outcomes aimed at deepening bilateral maritime security and defence cooperation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in Victoria on the second day of his three-day visit to the island nation. The outcomes also expanded cooperation in digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education, reinforcing New Delhi's role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region.

Seychelles, an Indian Ocean archipelago comprising 115 islands off the east coast of Africa, is one of the six members of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), which India has sought to revitalise in recent months. The grouping, which also includes Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka, focuses on maritime security and regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean.

India gifted an indigenously built fast patrol vessel, 10 utility vehicles and five Laser Radial class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force. The two sides also announced the completion of the refit of PS Zoroaster for the Seychelles Coast Guard and the upgrade of a Dornier aircraft with a glass cockpit. India also handed over 500 metric tonnes of rice and 8,500 metric tonnes of cement. Herminie said maritime security in the Indian Ocean remained central to bilateral ties. He said the two sides were pleased to pursue discussions on the previously announced special economic package of $175 million. India had announced the package, along with 1,000 metric tonnes of grains and lentils towards Seychelles’ food security, during Herminie’s visit to India in February.

In a media statement, Modi said: “It is our firm belief that the defence and security of India and Seychelles are inextricably linked. We remain committed to continuing our close cooperation toward this end.” Referring to India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, Modi said India envisaged an Indian Ocean where “economic prosperity flourishes alongside maritime security” and where partnerships are defined by “mutual respect and trust rather than size”. “Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an ocean of opportunity,” he said. Addressing the Seychelles Parliament later in the day, Modi said the Global South, particularly island nations, was bearing the brunt of climate change despite contributing the least to it. He said climate action should be guided by “fairness, responsibility and equity”, and that India and Seychelles would continue to work together to advance the interests of the Global South.

Other outcomes announced on Sunday included an extradition treaty, an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space, an agreement to advance UPI-based digital payments in Seychelles, an umbrella line of credit agreement with the Export-Import Bank of India, and an agreement for preliminary preparations for a new Seychelles National Hospital. A virtual ground-breaking ceremony was also held for a Professional and Technical Education Centre. Herminie conferred on Modi the honorary title of 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' for his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of Small Island Developing States, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Officials said it was Modi’s 34th international honour from a foreign nation. Modi also addressed the Seychelles Parliament, the 20th foreign legislature he has addressed since 2014.