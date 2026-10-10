India slams Pak at UN over 'lies' on Jammu and Kashmir, sponsoring terror

India slammed Pakistan at the UN, saying it is "regrettable" that Islamabad continues to abuse the platform of the world organisation by peddling lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

India exercised its Right of Reply in response to a statement by Pakistan in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly Friday on the Agenda Item 'Decolonization'. The Committee deals with Special Political and Decolonization issues.

"It is regrettable that Pakistan continues to abuse this august forum by peddling lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Member of Parliament Mahima Kumari Mewar said.

Delivering India's strong Right of Reply, Mewar said a country like Pakistan, with an "established" record of military dictatorship, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism and sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy should, in future, refrain from "preaching homilies" at this platform. "Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," she said. India called upon Pakistan to stop the grave and ongoing human rights violation in the areas illegally occupied by it, where the population is in open revolt against Pakistan's military occupation, repression, brutality, and illegal exploitation of resources.