India, Sri Lanka to enhance supply of food, other items via cooperatives

India and Sri Lanka will leverage their cooperative sector networks to strengthen the supply of essential commodities and ensure food security across the island nation, the Indian High Commission said on Tuesday.

The National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL), an umbrella body of Indian co-operatives in overseas markets, has signed an agreement with COOPFED, the apex federation of consumer cooperative societies in Sri Lanka, to strengthen cooperation in the supply of essential commodities, food security and cooperative development, the High Commission said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provides for a framework for leveraging the cooperative networks and expertise of the two organisations.

"Under this partnership, essential food items will be supplied from India to Sri Lanka through the cooperative networks of NCEL and help minimise shortages and improve availability at affordable prices," the Indian mission said.