India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, hopes access through Hormuz will continue

India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire announcement by the US and Iran, expressing hope that unimpeded freedom of navigation would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has consistently called for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement to end the conflict. It reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the best way to resolve the crisis.

"The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz," it added.

US, Iran ceasefire The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (local time) that the United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire . Trump shared a statement from Tehran stating that Iran would allow safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz if attacks on its power infrastructure are halted. The statement also referred to reopening the Strait of Hormuz for a limited period. “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,” it added.