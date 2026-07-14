India stresses US cooperation on organised crime after Bishnoi indictment

In its first official response after the United States indicted jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and several associates over the 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, who had been designated a terrorist by New Delhi, India on Tuesday said New Delhi and Washington share a strong partnership in combating transnational organised crime and terrorism.

Responding to a question on the US Department of Justice's indictment, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing, “We have seen the announcements made by the US Department of Justice regarding the indictments and enforcement action against transnational organised criminal networks operating across several countries.”

“India has consistently maintained that transnational organised crime, terrorism, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, illegal firearms trafficking and related criminal networks pose a serious threat to our societies,” Jaiswal said. “India and the United States enjoy strong and growing cooperation in combating terrorism as well as transnational organised crime. Our agencies have worked closely together over the years, and this cooperation continues to deepen,” he said. Jaiswal also said that the government has noted the remarks of a senior Canadian police official stating that investigators probing the 2023 killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have found no evidence linking Indian government agents to the assassination. “These remarks are consistent with the recently unsealed US indictment, which attributes responsibility to the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group,” he said. He said India remains committed to working with its partners in combating terrorism and transnational organised crime through close law enforcement and security cooperation.