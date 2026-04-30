India successfully conducts maiden salvo launch of naval anti-ship missile

Adding more teeth to its arsenal, India has successfully conducted the maiden salvo launch of Naval Anti-ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR) from the Navy’s helicopter off the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Odisha, defence officials said on Thursday.

Two missiles were launched in quick succession from the same helicopter during the trial on Wednesday, marking the first salvo launch of an advanced air-launched anti-ship missile system. This was a joint test and evaluation exercise by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy.

Defence sources said all test objectives were fully met based on data captured using various range-tracking instruments such as radar, electro-optical systems and telemetry deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.

"The trials demonstrated the missile’s capability against ship targets when launched from an Indian Naval helicopter. The salvo launch and waterline hit capabilities of the missile were validated during the trials," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement. The missile system has been developed by Hyderabad-based Research Center Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories, including Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Pune-based High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Chandigarh-based Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) and ITR Chandipur. NASM-SR features lock-on after launch with automatic target selection. The missile can strike in sea-skimming and lofted trajectory modes. It supports fire-and-forget operation in all weather conditions, day or night. It can re-target through a two-way data link (human-in-the-loop system).

The MoD said the missile uses a solid propulsion booster and long-burn sustainer. All critical subsystems such as the seeker, integrated avionics module, advanced navigation and guidance using fibre-optic gyroscope-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) and radio altimeter, along with advanced control and guidance algorithms, high-bandwidth two-way data link and jet-vane control, have been developed indigenously by different laboratories of DRDO and Indian industries. The 3.6 metre-long missile, with a diameter of 300 mm, weighs around 400 kg. It can carry warheads of up to 100 kg. With a strike range of 55 km, the indigenously developed missile can travel at a speed of Mach 0.8 at an altitude ranging from 50 metres to 3 km. The DRDO is reportedly planning a longer version of the missile for attacking land targets.

The first test of the missile was carried out from a Sea King Mk.42B helicopter in 2022, while the first guided trial was conducted in collaboration with the Indian Navy in November 2023. The trials conducted in February 2025 proved the missile’s man-in-the-loop feature and scored a direct hit on a small ship target in sea-skimming mode at its maximum range. The missile uses an indigenous imaging infra-red (IIR) seeker for terminal guidance. The IIR seeker is immune to jamming. The missile is being manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace under the development-cum-production partner (DcPP) programme with help from other Indian industries and start-ups.