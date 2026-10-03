India summons Pakistan envoy over Ferozepur border firing incident

India on Saturday summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over what it called continued cross-border infiltration from Pakistan.

The development came a day after Pakistan summoned India's Chargé d'Affaires over the alleged killing of two Pakistani men near the International Border in Punjab.

Pakistan protests deaths of two men

Pakistan's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Indian Chargé d'Affaires over the October 2 incident in the Bedian sector along the International Border.

Pakistan alleged that BSF personnel used "unprovoked lethal force against unarmed civilians" and said the use of force was "wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate". It also rejected the description of the two men as "infiltrators", Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Pakistan called for an "immediate, transparent and credible" investigation and sought disciplinary and legal action against those responsible. It also asked India to follow bilateral arrangements and established border procedures, the statement added. India rejects Pakistan's allegations India's Ministry of External Affairs said the Pakistani side had been informed that three individuals had entered Indian territory and continued moving towards the border fence despite "multiple warnings" from the Border Security Force to return to Pakistan. The MEA said the BSF "was compelled to engage them for posing an imminent security threat". India also rejected what it described as "baseless and motivated allegations" concerning the October 2 incident in the Ferozepur sector of Punjab.

According to the MEA, the incident was part of a pattern of cross-border movement by armed narcotics syndicates operating from Pakistan. It urged the Pakistan government to investigate cross-border infiltration and drug-smuggling activities, as well as the alleged involvement of Pakistan's border-guarding forces. What happened at the border The firing took place on October 2 along the Punjab section of the International Border. Pakistan's account said two men were killed and another person was injured after BSF personnel opened fire. It identified the deceased as Azmat Rasool and Mohsin Jutt. Indian officials, however, said three people were moving towards Indian territory and that one of them returned to Pakistan. The other two continued towards the Indian side despite warnings from BSF personnel, Hindustan Times reported.