India summons top US diplomat again to protest strikes on ships off Oman

India summoned the US deputy chief of mission in Delhi on Friday to protest against US military strikes on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, an Indian source said, the second time in three days New Delhi has expressed its displeasure.

US deputy chief of mission to the country, Jason Meeks, was summoned by India for the first time on Wednesday following a US navy attack that killed three Indian sailors on Palau-flagged oil products tanker Settebello.

On Thursday, another 20-Indian crewed ship was attacked, with no deaths or injuries reported.

"MEA summoned Meeks to lodge a protest against attacks on commercial vessels off the Coast of Oman," the Indian source said, referring to the Ministry of External Affairs as the Indian foreign ministry is officially called.