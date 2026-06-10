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India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast

Three of the 24 crew members on board the vessel went missing following the attack

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:40 PM IST
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India on Wednesday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over a US attack on a commercial tanker with 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman, sources said.

Three of the 24 crew members on board the vessel went missing following the attack.

In its reaction, New Delhi said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must end, and free and unimpeded navigation through the international waterways should be restored at the earliest.

The attack on commercial vessel Settebello came two days after a Palao-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :United StatesUS Iran tensionsIndia Israel tiesOman

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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