India, Switzerland to set up special group to review trade pact progress

During Monday’s talks in the national capital between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Swiss President Guy Parmelin, India sought greater market access for Indian exports. The Swiss President said his country hoped to conclude an investment protection agreement with India soon to facilitate greater investment flow into various sectors of the Indian economy.

Marking the first anniversary of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) trade agreement, the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), the two countries agreed to set up a “special group” to discuss trade- and investment-related concerns, including New Delhi’s demand for better market access for its marine and agricultural produce. From New Delhi's perspective, TEPA's performance in its first year has been underwhelming. The expert group will discuss and study the constraints hindering trade and investment flows under TEPA.

Switzerland is India’s largest trading partner in the four-member EFTA bloc. Its other members are Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. TEPA came into force on October 1 last year. The two sides will review the performance of TEPA and chart its future course during the remaining two days of the Swiss President’s three-day visit to India. New Delhi has concerns over TEPA, its first free trade pact with any European country or bloc. After the Modi-Parmelin talks, India and Switzerland signed five pacts, including on research, migration and mobility. They discussed expanding defence ties and cooperation in civil nuclear energy. The Swiss leader said boosting trade ties was a key focus of the talks. The Swiss President is accompanied by a large delegation of high-ranking business leaders. “To further stimulate investment, Switzerland hopes to conclude an investment protection agreement soon. In this context, achieving results in discussions on intellectual property protection is equally important," he said.

Modi said TEPA is an "ambitious blueprint". Operationalised on October 1, 2025, it envisaged $100 billion in investment and one million direct jobs in India over the next 15 years. The PM said the two leaders took several decisions to expand market access for Indian exports to Switzerland. “This will increase India's exports of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, textiles and engineering goods to Switzerland. At the same time, we will attract new Swiss investment in key sectors like biotech, life sciences, banking, insurance, food processing, and sustainability,” he said. Modi highlighted Swiss assistance in constructing the ropeway in Varanasi, the Jewar Airport in Noida, and railway and tunnelling projects in hilly areas. An agreement was inked for collaboration on transport and infrastructure. “We invite Swiss infrastructure companies to invest in India on a large scale, and to participate in capacity building, design, and manufacturing,” Modi said. The Swiss President will visit the Noida International Airport at Jewar on Tuesday.