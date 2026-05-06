India targets $25 billion trade with Vietnam by 2030, says PM Modi
Trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 billion in the Indian fiscal year that ended in March 2026
Trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 billion in the Indian fiscal year that ended in March 2026
India is targeting trade worth $25 billion with Vietnam by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after talks with Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on his first visit to New Delhi.
"Through new initiatives in critical minerals, rare earths, and energy cooperation, we will ensure the economic security and supply chain resilience of both countries," Modi told reporters, as the two countries upgraded their relationship to an 'enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership'.
Trade between India and Vietnam crossed $16 billion in the Indian fiscal year that ended in March 2026.
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:41 PM IST