India targets ₹3 trillion defence output, ₹50,000 crore exports by 2029

India aims to raise defence production to ₹3 trillion and defence exports to ₹50,000 crore by 2029, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, according to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) press release. The targets would require annual production to be about 69 per cent, or roughly ₹1.22 trillion, higher than the ₹1.78 trillion achieved in FY 2025-26, and exports to rise by about 25 per cent, or around ₹10,000 crore, from their current level of approximately ₹40,000 crore.

Singh set out the goals while chairing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence on 'Modernisation of Indian Defence Forces'.

"We aim to achieve defence production worth ₹3 trillion and defence exports worth ₹50,000 crore by 2029," he said. Speaking on the growing Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, in defence, Singh said production had risen from ₹46,429 crore in FY 2014-15 to ₹1.78 trillion in FY 2025-26, and that defence exports, which stood at less than ₹2,000 crore in 2014, had grown to approximately ₹40,000 crore. That is a nearly fourfold rise in production and a roughly twentyfold rise in exports. Singh said the defence budget for FY 2026-27 had been raised to a record ₹7.85 trillion. According to Budget documents, the FY 2026-27 capital outlay on defence services stands at ₹2.19 trillion, including ₹1.85 trillion earmarked for capital acquisition, which is the modernisation capital budget. Singh said the budget reflected the government's commitment to meeting the operational requirements of the armed forces while strengthening domestic defence industries and manufacturing capabilities.

Stressing that the forces must remain prepared for present-day and emerging challenges, the defence minister outlined steps taken by the government across three areas: budget, capital acquisition and self-reliance; technology; and human capital. Adequate financial resources, combined with effective utilisation and prioritisation of the Services' critical needs, were essential to strengthening military capabilities, he said. The meeting deliberated on emerging security challenges, warfare paradigms and technological advances, and on the need for a future-ready and operationally agile military, the release said. Among the focus areas that emerged was faster induction of next-generation platforms, weapon systems and technologies to improve combat effectiveness and operational preparedness. The meeting also stressed stronger tri-service integration, joint operational planning and synergised use of capabilities across multiple domains.

On indigenisation, the meeting called for a further push to Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat through domestic research, design, development and manufacturing, with greater participation of domestic industry, start-ups and academia. The meeting also underlined the need to harness artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, unmanned platforms, cyber, space, electronic warfare and advanced communications to prepare for the character of future conflicts. It further called for closer collaboration among the armed forces, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), defence public sector undertakings, private industry and academic institutions to speed up the transition from innovation to operational capability. It also called for clear priorities, institutional mechanisms and measurable milestones so that modernisation initiatives translate into tangible outcomes.