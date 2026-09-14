India to export 654 MW power to Nepal for 18 hours a day till December end

The power ministry today said the government has given approval for the export of 654 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Nepal Electricity Authority for 18 hours every day till the end of December 2026.

“Approval has been given for up to 600 MW of export through the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kilovolt double-circuit line and up to 54 MW through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kilovolt single-circuit line. The quantum of power to be exported from January 2027 will be reviewed in December 2026,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the recent floods have caused significant damage to hydropower infrastructure in Nepal, reducing its domestic power generation capacity and creating an additional requirement for electricity.