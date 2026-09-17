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India, US troops conduct counter-terror drills in Yudh Abhyas 2026

Indian and US Army troops conducted building-clearance and room-intervention drills in Auli, using drones, robotic dogs, canines and snipers during Yudh Abhyas 2026.

Yudh Abhyas 2026
The 22nd edition of Yudh Abhyas began on Tuesday in Auli and at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan | Image: Indian Army
Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
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The United States (US) and Indian Army troops on Thursday conducted building-clearance and room-intervention drills as part of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, replicating close-quarter counter-terror operations in Auli, Uttarakhand.
 
The drill involved assault teams using drones, robotic dogs, canines and sniper units, demonstrating the coordinated use of specialised personnel and technology in urban and built-up operational scenarios.
 
“The training reinforced professional exchanges, tactical understanding and interoperability between the two Armies,” the Indian Army said in a statement.
 
The 22nd edition of Yudh Abhyas began on Tuesday in Auli and at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, with around 1,200 personnel — 600 from each side — participating in the exercise. These drills are focused on improving interoperability, joint planning and execution across varied terrain and operational environments.
 
This year’s exercise also emphasises the employment of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), including their operations in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain. The Indian Army began operationalising its first batch of five IBGs and a Fire Support Group under the 17 Mountain Strike Corps earlier this year.
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Topics :Yudh AbhyasExerciseUS India relations Indian ArmyUS Army

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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