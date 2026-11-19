India-US relations stand at a historic high point, with both governments working closely to build a fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade relationship, a senior American diplomat said on Thursday.

Addressing the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit here, US Deputy Chief of Mission Jason Meeks called for reducing trade barriers, ensuring fair market access and strengthening supply chain resilience.

"Our two governments are working very closely together to build a trade relationship that is fair, reciprocal and mutually beneficial," Meeks said.

He said the two nations have made "real progress well beyond trading goods" and are partnering on energy, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, advanced technology and manufacturing.

Meeks stressed the need to create an environment where American suppliers and technology can freely reach Indian manufacturers and consumers, while Indian firms can compete fairly in US markets. "When trade is fair and reciprocal, workers and companies on both sides win," he said. Referring to the Pax Silica initiative, Meeks said the US, India and other countries recently signed the San Francisco Declaration to strengthen the partnership, underlining the importance of resilient supply chains. Pax Silica is a US-led international coalition launched in December 2025 to build secure, resilient supply chains for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and critical minerals among trusted allies.

He said Indian manufacturers were emerging as reliable partners in global supply chains, particularly in automotive components, pharmaceuticals and electronics, while American companies were contributing technology, capital and expertise. Inviting Indian companies to expand their operations in the US, Meeks said Washington was keen to attract investments in manufacturing, research and development and distribution networks. "Whether you are looking at manufacturing, whether you're looking at research and development centres or distribution networks, the United States is open for business," he said. He also invited Indian businesses to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled to be held from May 2-5, 2027, near Washington, DC.