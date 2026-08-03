India-Uzbekistan should look at doubling trade in next 3 yrs: Piyush Goyal

India and Uzbekistan should look at doubling bilateral trade in the next three years as huge opportunities are there in enhancing cooperation in areas like mining, pharma, and healthcare, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The two-way commerce stood around $1.5 billion.

Trade will have to lead from the front to boost economic ties between the two countries, he said, adding, "let's look to double trade in next three years".

He was speaking at the India-Uzbekistan Business Forum meeting here.

Goyal also called upon businesses of both sides to invest in each other's economies.

He added that while India is strong in areas like IT, skilled work force, digital public infrastructure, Uzbekistan offers opportunities in segments such as mining and cotton production.